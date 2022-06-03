Kejriwal's big decision to use 'Dr. Ambedkar' instead of 'Harijan'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to use the word 'Dr. Ambedkar' instead of 'Harijan'. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal has issued a notification to use the word 'Dr. Ambedkar' instead of the word 'Harijan'. He said the decision would be implemented soon. Due to these new rules of Kejriwal government, the word 'Dr. Ambedkar' will be used instead of 'Harijan' in places like Vasti and Road in Delhi. The Social Welfare Minister had called a meeting to take necessary steps in this regard.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam convened a meeting of law department and nodal officers at the Delhi Secretariat. He proposed to replace the word 'Harijan' with 'Dr. Ambedkar' in all the streets, settlements, hospitals and colonies. The meeting took place after the central government issued guidelines not to use the word Harijan. The meeting also issued a notification to replace the word 'Dr. Ambedkar' with 'Harijan' and directed to implement the notification as soon as possible.

After the Kejriwal government raised the issue, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam convened a meeting of top officials of the department concerned and issued a notification in this regard. He has said that we have proposed that all the settlements, streets and roads in Delhi should be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar.