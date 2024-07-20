Kejriwal's guarantees for poll-bound Haryana: Free electricity, education, treatment, Rs 1,000 to every woman

Panchkula (Haryana), July 20 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, on Saturday, sounded the poll bugle in Haryana by launching “Kejriwal's guarantees” for the state under the helm of BJP for two consecutive terms.

Accompanied by party MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal launched guarantees of giving free electricity round the clock like Punjab and Delhi, employment to every youth, education to every child, free medical treatment, and Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age.

The upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana will likely be in October.

AAP's state unit chief Sushil Gupta said that the party is geared up to contest all 90 Assembly seats, fight the elections strongly and form a government.

On Thursday, the AAP had announced that it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, where people want "badlav" (change).

“Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest the elections in Haryana with full strength,” AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told the media in Chandigarh on Thursday.

AAP National Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that public dialogue for change was conducted by visiting about 6,500 villages and the voice of change "is coming from everywhere."

“Just like we fought the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha elections with full force, we will fight the Haryana Assembly polls with full force as well,” added Pathak, who had kicked off the party’s campaign for the elections from Karnal on June 25.

The Punjab CM said that during the AAP leaders’ visits to parts of Rohtak, Sonipat, and Jind in Haryana, people said that they wanted a change in the government.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, AAP contested one seat in Haryana in alliance with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc.

