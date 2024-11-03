Kejriwal’s padyatra a cover-up for failure: Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi, Nov 3 AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s padyatra in the national capital is an attempt to divert attention from his party’s failure over the past decade, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said on Sunday.

Questioning the former Chief Minister’s sudden “concern” about the plight of Delhi residents, Yadav said after endangering the city’s future, Kejriwal has now set out to take note of public concerns and share his vision.

The Congress president said that Kejriwal has realised that the AAP would face certain defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as the voters had made up their minds to bring the Congress back to power.

Yadav said that Kejriwal was saying that he would waive off the inflated power and water bills if he comes back to power. “This is very surprising as he has no answers on why in the first place are people getting these inflated bills,” he said.

He asked what was preventing the AAP government from waiving off the inflated charges now as the government of Kejriwal’s party has four more months in office.

He said that the truth was that Kejriwal was once again misleading the people with false promises, but this time around, people will not believe him.

Yadav said after enjoying his life in the luxurious official residence or “Sheesh Mahal”, Kejriwal had lost touch with the problems of common people.

While he lived a life of opulence at the expense of the people, Kejriwal found time to make crores of rupees through a dubious excise policy, which ultimately proved to be his nemesis, said the Delhi Congress chief.

He said that Kejriwal would have to answer people’s questions about why he was put behind bars for seven months after his bail application was rejected by the Supreme Court several times, and why he was granted bail by the SC with strict conditions which compelled him to relinquish the Chief Minister’s post.

Yadav alleged when Kejriwal’s continuation in the Chief Minister’s post became untenable he installed a dummy Chief Minister in the form of Atishi as he did not trust experienced leaders in the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Delhi Congress chief said that Kejriwal made false claims at a recent function organised by transporters at the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar that his government had built a network of 6,200 km of roads, 10,000 km of drains, laid 10,000 km of water pipelines and 7,500 km of sewer lines.

If his claims are true, why are the roads in a dilapidated condition, why does the Capital get water-logged in monsoon, causing deaths and destruction, and why untreated drain water is flowing into the Yamuna, asked Yadav.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor