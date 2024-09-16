Kejriwal’s resignation can’t compensate for Delhi's bad situation: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Sep 16 BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday hit out at the AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over giving up the chief minister’s post and said he has made Delhi's situation awful and it cannot be compensated by his resignation.

"If he resigns, then it's good. If not, then what is left in Delhi? He has made the situation of the national Capital very bad and this cannot be compensated by his resignation," he told IANS.

Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal has given so much pain to Delhi. He has made the children of Delhi drunkards. The streets are broken. The bills of water and electricity are also high due to him. He has not given ration cards to the poor and even opposed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“Some youngsters died by drowning in the basement during the rains in the coaching centres of the city. Then why is Kejriwal seeking sympathy from the people."

"Arvind Kejriwal is a fox-like person. The fox kills its children. The Delhi CM is such a person,” Tiwari claimed.

Tiwari also reacted to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s statement where he called Arvind Kejriwal the “sole significant figure” and others “domestic servants.”

He said, "We will not talk like this, there are many people in his team who have gradually left and many people are going to leave. Many people are roaming with him but do not trust him. So, I will not use such words regarding anyone.

“All are respected MLAs, and such language would suit the Congress. But now even the AAP MLAs are thinking that we are also being insulted because of Arvind Kejriwal."

