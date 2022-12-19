Kerala: 17-year old dies while celebrating Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory

In Kollam, a 17-year-old youth, Akshaya Kumar, collapsed to death during a procession of Argentina fans from a local stadium where the final was being screened, said the police. On the other hand, clash erupted between fans of both teams near Kannur in northern Kerala, in which three people were injured, and the condition of one of them was serious, said the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported at Palliyamoola soon after Argentina prevailed in a tense final which went into a penalty shootout. France fans got provoked by the alleged taunts by Argentina fans and both sets ganged up and clashed with each other, the police said. Six people were taken into custody and their arrest would be recorded soon, the police added.