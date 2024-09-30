Kerala: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Car Airbag Deploys During Accident in Malappuram

A road accident in Kerala resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl who was travelling with her mother, police said. The incident occurred when the family's car collided with a tanker lorry in the Kottakkal-Padaparambu area. The child, who was sitting on her mother's lap in the front seat, died of suffocation after the airbags deployed following the collision.

"The car collided with a tanker lorry, and the airbag deployed suddenly due to the impact of the collision," police said in a statement. The force of the airbag pressed the child’s face into it, causing suffocation.

While the child tragically lost her life, the other four passengers, including her mother, sustained only minor injuries, authorities said. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.