Kerala Accident: Father Saves Son but Loses Life After Being Hit by Speeding Bike; Video Surfaces

Kerala: Father-son duo got hit by speeding bike while crossing the road in Malappuram district of Kerala. According to Dinakaran news in this accident son got saved, but father scummed to injuries. Disturbing footage of this incident has surfaced on social media and left everyone shocked. In viral clip man is seen coming out of car with son after parking it on roadside.

He look both the sides before crossing road to avoid accident. However speeding bike came and he saved his son and got hit by bike. Child gets up and starts walking. In video bike can be seen sliding due to impact of accident. Locals promptly came for help.

Identity of the deceased has not disclosed. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to investigate the incident and assess potential charges of reckless driving. In separate incident in Kerala's Thrissur were a elderly woman lost her life after falling from moving bus. This incident took place on Monday and a disturbing CCTV footage of this accident has surfaced on social media.

Impact of this sudden break was so strong that 74-year-old woman fell from open door of moving bus. During this incident conductor of bus and passengers were seen sitting in the front row tried to get hold of the woman. Following the accident driver stopped the bus and conductor immediately rushed from the bus to help old lady. She was immediately admitted to hospital, unfortunately she scummed to injuries.