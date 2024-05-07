Kerala Accident: Three Killed in Ambulance-Car Collision in Kasaragod, Visuals Surface

Kerala Accident: Three people died in a crash on Tuesday morning when a speeding ambulance collided with their car near Talapady toll gate on the border of Kasaragod's Manjeshwar. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old P. Sivakumar and his sons, 23-year-old Sarath and 15-year-old Saurav, all residents of Thrissur district, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Kerala: Three people died after an ambulance and a car collided near Manjeswaram in Kasaragod



According to regional media reports, the accident occurred around 11:00 AM near the Talapady toll gate on the border of Kasaragod's Manjeshwar. The ambulance from Wintouch Hospital in Kasaragod was travelling on the wrong side of the six-lane highway. It was transporting a female patient to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Witnesses said the impact of the crash dragged the Hyundai Eon nearly 100 meters. Residents extricated occupants from both vehicles. The ambulance driver sustained a serious leg injury. The female patient, her husband, and a caregiver were taken to a private hospital after the accident.