Kerala actress attack case: Dileep, 5 others booked for threatening investigation officials

Kerala Police Crime Branch on Sunday registered a new case against Malayalam movie actor Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening the investigation officials in connection with the actor attack case.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code's sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep has been named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused, while one has not been identified yet.

The case was registered after the audio clips surfaced, wherein Dileep and others were allegedly threatening the officials who were investigating the actress attack case in which Dileep is also an accused.

The police pointed out that Balachandra Kumar, who claims to be Dileep's friend, has alleged that Dileep had obtained video footage of the attack on the actress and tried to influence witnesses in the case.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the case for alleged conspiracy in which an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

