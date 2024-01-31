Kerala: After years of stealing women footwear, thief caught on CCTV

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 A thief, who has been stealing footwear of young women from homes in and around Thamarassery town in Kerala's Kozhikode district, has been caught on CCTV.

A woman on condition of anonymity said this has been happening for several years and despite the best efforts, none including the police had any clue.

"The thief only steals the footwear of young women, leaving the footwear of males aside," said the woman who had experienced it.

But thanks to modern technology, a CCTV installed at a home near the Thamarassery School captured the thief's visuals.

The visuals that have come out shows a well dressed man arriving at a house near the school and selecting women footwear from a batch of footwears placed in front of the house and after collecting it, he leaves.

With the CCTV visuals now in possession of the Police, the people and the police are hopeful of nabbing the women footwear thief soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor