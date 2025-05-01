Kerala Asha workers intensify stir, to launch statewide march on May 5

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 The protesting Asha workers, whose protest in front of the State Secretariat entered its 81st day, have decided to launch a relay day-night protest from Thursday, which is universally marked as International Labour Day.

Surprise was in store for the protesters when renowned dancer and social activist Mallika Sarabhai, Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a cultural institution in the state, took to her Facebook page and pledged her support to them. She said in her post that she cannot be forced to change her decision.

While the relay fast was withdrawn on Thursday, the leaders of the Asha workers were given a send-off to proceed to Kasargod, from where they are commencing a statewide march on May 5.

The vehicle in which the protesters are travelling will go through the 14 districts, highlighting why they are protesting before the State Secretariat.

The vehicle carrying the representatives of Asha workers, after travelling through the state's length and breadth, will reach the state capital on June 17.

Several rounds of conciliation talks have been held, including with State Social Welfare and Health Minister Veena George, but both sides have stuck to their stand. The talks have repeatedly failed, and despite that, without losing their determination, the workers continue their protests.

“We are in no way going to be put off our strike as we are determined to continue our protests till our demands are met,” said their leader, Mini.

Kusum Joseph, another leader of the Asha workers' protests, said Sarabhai will come online and take part in our protest by transferring Rs 1,000 as a symbolic increase in the honorarium to the Asha workers.

“We are being told that she is being pressurised to withdraw from it, but as we know, she will join...she has already expressed her mind when she said she cannot be coerced to withdraw,” said Joseph.

The Asha workers are demanding an increase in their honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 per month, besides a lump sum benefit of Rs 5 lakh each when they superannuate at the age of 62

