Thiruvananthapuram Road Accident: Autorickshaw Catches Fire After Collision, 1 Dead, 4 Injured In Kerala (Watch Video)

A horrifying accident near Keshavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram turned deadly when an autorickshaw caught fire following a violent collision with a car and a bike. The crash, which took place on a busy stretch of road, claimed the life of one person and left four others injured. The scene was nothing short of terrifying - shattered glass, mangled metal, and a rickshaw engulfed in flames within seconds of the impact.

#WATCH | Kerala: One died and four injured after an auto rickshaw caught fire following a collision between auto rickshaw, a car and a bike near Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram Police pic.twitter.com/Ehknd4PO0o— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

Eyewitnesses described the crash as sudden and loud, followed by the chilling sight of flames shooting up from the wrecked rickshaw. Passersby tried to help, but the fire spread too quickly. Emergency services arrived swiftly, but for one passenger, it was already too late. The fire department put out the blaze while paramedics worked frantically to stabilize the injured before rushing them to nearby hospitals. Police have since confirmed that the fire directly resulted from the vehicle collision.

The Kerala Police are now investigating the cause of the crash, with early reports pointing to possible speeding or reckless overtaking. The accident has sparked serious concerns about road safety in the city, especially in traffic-heavy areas like Keshavadasapuram.