Kerala BJP chief slams CM Vijayan’s son-in-law Minister Riyas over Vizhinjam ‘stage snub’ row

Alappuzha, May 3 Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday hit out at state Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas over his social media jibe regarding Chandrasekhar’s presence on the dais during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at Vizhinjam Port on Friday.

Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had posted a photo on social media showing Chandrasekhar sitting alone on the stage while Riyas was in the audience. The post was widely shared by CPI(M) supporters online.

Responding at a BJP event in Alappuzha on Saturday, Chandrasekhar, without naming Riyas, said: “While the entire nation was celebrating the Vizhinjam Port project, a Communist Royal Family’s son-in-law is upset.”

“I arrived at the venue early, around 8.45 a.m., and took the seat where my name was marked. Others were in the visitors’ lounge. I came early because I wanted to be with my karyakartas. When they chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,’ I joined them,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Riyas, Chandrasekhar added, “I don’t know why this Communist Royal son-in-law is upset. I’m neither a psychiatrist nor a counselor to suggest a remedy -- he should consult a doctor.”

His remark drew loud applause from the audience.

Later, in a post on X, Chandrashekhar, without naming anyone, slammed Rahul Gandhi also along with Mohamed Riyas. He said, “Two 'royal dynasties' speak grandly about democracy and the Constitution… one in Delhi and another right here in Kerala. In Delhi, it's the son; in Kerala, it's the son-in-law. Corruption is common for both. Corruption there, corruption here as well!”

Tensions between the two sides have simmered since April 26, when visuals of a review meeting at the Vizhinjam Port -- chaired by CM Vijayan -- showed the presence of his entire family, including daughter Veena Vijayan, her son, and his wife.

The image sparked criticism, especially after former DGP Jacob Thomas posted it online, asking, “Who is this young authority?”-- referring to Veena’s son from her previous marriage.

Riyas and Veena married in 2020, both for the second time. Riyas’s rise in the CPI(M) since then -- including his elevation to minister despite being a first-time legislator -- has often drawn scrutiny, particularly from BJP circles.

