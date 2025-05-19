Kerala BJP demands action against Kozhikode Mayor and others after massive fire

Kozhikode, May 19 BJP's former Kerala unit President K. Surendran on Monday demanded action against Kozhikode Mayor and other authorities, saying that they should be held responsible for the massive fire that broke out at a three-storied wholesale textile store on the previous evening.

This building is owned by the Kozhikode Corporation, presently ruled by the CPI-M, and hence, the gravity of violations as alleged by the BJP and also by the Congress, assumes significance.

"The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and the Secretary are responsible for what happened yesterday as the Kozhikode Corporation gave a license to this building, which does not conform to safety and security protocols," Surendran claimed.

"The Kozhikode city over the past years has witnessed around 15 fires, and each time a fire breaks out, only assurances are given, and no action is taken. We demand a judicial probe into the fires that have taken place in this historical city,” he added.

The fire was first spotted around 5 p.m. on the second floor of a shopping complex that houses the textile outlet.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames billowing from the upper floors, and soon engulfing the entire building.

Fortunately, police confirmed that no injuries or casualties happened. The building, being fully air-conditioned, posed a significant challenge to the fire and rescue personnel attempting to break through and assess the fire’s spread.

Surendran also said that it was shameful that it took more than 10 hours for the fire to be doused.

Kozhikode Corporation Mayor Bina Phillip said they will hold a full meeting of the council to take stock of things and if any official is found wanting in their duties, action would be taken.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the fire inspection wing of the fire service and also the police began their probes, and it has been ascertained that a proper fire audit of the building was not done.

The Congress and the BJP, which are in the opposition in the Kozhikode Corporation, are drawing out plans to organise a series of protests against the authorities.

