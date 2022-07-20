Kerala BJP holds protest outside NEET-UG exam centre after woman candidate files complaint over removal of innerwear

Amid the controversy triggered after a NEET (UG) 2022 female candidate filed a complaint regarding the removal of her innerwear outside the examination hall in Kerala's Kollam, BJP workers on Wednesday held a protest outside the examination centre.

According to the information, a few purported Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) workers took out a protest outside Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, where women candidates were reportedly asked to remove their innerwear before entering the examination hall on July 18.

Carrying BJP flags they were seen outside the college, holding the protest.

The incident came to light after a student filed a complaint about the incident with the Superintendent of Police at Kollam.

Reportedly, a parent confirmed that the girl students were forced to appear for the exam in front of other boy students and male invigilators which made these girls really uncomfortable and disturbed them mentally and physically.

Citing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) guidelines, the parent also highlighted that the NTA "had not mentioned any ban on any form of brassiere (bra) and hooks."

The state's women's commission also registered a suo moto case over the incident.

Reportedly, the complaints regarding the incident are increasing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor