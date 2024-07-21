Kerala Boy Infected With Nipah Virus Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Says Health Minister Veena George

The 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment here for Nipah infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said.

George said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am on Sunday (July 21) and efforts to revive him failed.

"He was on ventilator support. The urine output had reduced this morning. After a massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," George said.