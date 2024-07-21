Kerala Boy Infected With Nipah Virus Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Says Health Minister Veena George

The 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment here for Nipah infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Kerala Boy Infected With Nipah Virus Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Says Health Minister Veena George

The 14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment here for Nipah infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said.

George said the boy from Pandikkad suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.50 am on Sunday (July 21) and efforts to revive him failed.

"He was on ventilator support. The urine output had reduced this morning. After a massive cardiac arrest, the revival efforts failed and he passed away at 11.30 am," George said.

