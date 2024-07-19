Kerala Braces for Heavy to Very Heavy Rains as IMD Issues Alerts for Northern Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday that Kerala is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days, attributed to the current weather conditions and prevailing wind patterns across peninsular India.

The IMD reported that a low-pressure trough stretching from the north Kerala coast to the south Gujarat coast, along with a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and strong westerly/northwesterly winds along the Kerala coast, will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to Kerala over the next five days.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the four northern Kerala districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for the day, indicating very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for five other districts, signifying heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Heavy rains in the state, especially in the northern Malabar region, caused flooding, uprooting of trees, minor landslides and traffic snarls.

In Wayanad, due to flooding of the Muthanga National Highway (NH 766), 25 vehicles with around 400 passengers were stranded there for several hours since midnight, the district administration said.


