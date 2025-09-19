Kerala: Girl Nearly Chokes on Chewing Gum, Rescued Just in Time by Locals, Video Goes Viral

Kerala: Man becomes a saviour for eight year's old girl who was choking on chewing gum. According to reports this incident took place on Tuesday September, 16 2025 evening. CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral video on social media.

In viral video, girl is seen putting chewing gum into moth while standing on bicycle. Moments later she appeared distressed and pedalled toward a group of men who had stopped to buy vegetables. One of the man promptly acted and helped little girl and provided first aid. In a widely shared video, two young men in Pallikkara, Kannur, rescued a girl choking on chewing gum. One of them lifted the girl, laid her across his arm, and pressed on her back while the other assisted.

An eight year old girl in Kannur, was rescued by Men after choking on chewing gum.



Feeling unwell, she approached them, and they promptly helped her dislodge the gum.



Gum was dislodged, and the child could breathe again. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty lauded the youths on Facebook, writing, "Thank you." After video went viral netizens are praised both the girl’s presence of mind in seeking help and the quick action of the youth who stepped in to handle the situation.