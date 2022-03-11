Kerala Budget 2022: Government passes Rs 200 crore for the development of 20 traffic junctions

As the cashew industry is the main aspect in Kerala the government in budget 2022-23 decided to provide Rs 30 crore for its development. For developing 20 traffic junctions in the state the government has passed a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Rs 200 crore has been allocated for 6 bypass roads. For the revival of KSRTC Rs 1030 was allocated and for KSRTC for CNG buses Rs 50 crore will be granted.

The government has decided to give Rs 2000 crores to the land for Silverline. The government has given Rs 5 crore for beach, cruise tourism.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."