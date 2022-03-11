Kerala Budget 2022: Provision of Rs 2,629 crore for the health sector has been allocated

The Kerala government in budget 2022-23 decided to release a provision of Rs 2,629 crore for the health sector. The state is also going to introduce the 'One Citizen, One Electronic Health Code' scheme.'

For the Thonnakkal Virology Institute, the government provided funds of Rs 50 crore. And for the Kochi Cancer Centre which is specially set up the cancer patients, the government allocated Rs Rs 14 crore.

The government also decided to rebuild the Kerala project for which the fund of Rs 1,600 crore has been released. And for the Life Mission scheme, the government released Rs 1,771 crore. Not only this the government has provided Rs 28 crores for Malabar Cancer Centre.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."



