Kerala Budget 2022: Special announcements in Kerala budget 2022-23

The Kerala government in budget 2022-23 decided to provide 2000 WiFi hotspots in the state with the help of KFON. And the first step of KFON will be completed in June.

To the welfare of students especially those who are studying IT will get benefits. The government allocated Rs 559 crore for the IT sector, and IT Mission to get Rs 131 crore.

For the transport sector in the state, the government allocated Rs 1,888 crore. For the electronic hardware hub, the provision of Rs 28 crore has been given.

The government also announced benefits for Thiruvananthapuram in which it decided to build an outer ring road stretching 79 km.

Meanwhile, Assembly begins on February 18 and the budget is presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on March 11. However, there would be no session from February 25 to March 10. The speaker said, "Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the budget and the related documents for the financial year 2022-23 in the House on March 11. A general discussion on the budget will be held on March 14, 15, and 16."