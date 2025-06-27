Kerala Building Collapse: 3 Migrant Labourers Dead After 40-Year-Old Structure Crashes Down (Watch Video)"

Three migrant labourers died early Friday morning after a building they were living in collapsed in Kodakara, located in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. when the 40-year-old structure, housing 17 workers, came crashing down just as the occupants were preparing to leave for work. According to police and fire officials, 14 workers managed to escape the collapsing structure, while three were trapped under the debris. Rescue operations, which lasted nearly two and a half hours, involved multiple fire and rescue units and heavy machinery, including two JCBs.

STORY | Three migrant labourers die in building collapse in Kerala



READ: https://t.co/QgAqPAbJxA



VIDEO |



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xyNZK5jqfe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2025

“Two of the trapped workers were pulled out relatively quickly as they were near the surface. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital,” a fire services officer said. The third victim, who was buried under large concrete slabs, was found dead later in the operation. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse. A senior police official confirmed that the structural stability of the building is being scrutinised, along with any potential lapses in regulatory clearances. A revenue department spokesperson said the Labour Department has been asked to clarify how 17 workers were accommodated in the building and whether the structure was legally certified for residential use.



