Kerala: Centre takes action over the collapse of NH 66

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday took action against the Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions Limited after the National Highway 66 in Kerala, which they are constructing, started to collapse at a few places.

Sources said that apart from banning the construction company, the consultants to the project, Highway Engineering Company, have also been banned.

Likewise, two top officials attached to the project, the Construction Project Manager M. Amarnath Reddy and team leader Raj Kumar, have also been suspended.

On May 19, the under-construction National Highway 66 at Kooriyad in Malappuram district collapsed, while the retaining wall and service road sank in.

Lok Sabha member from Malappuram district E.T. Mohammed Basheer, early this week, called on Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and expressed concerns about the construction of the highway. Gadkari had assured the Basheer of prompt action, which was taken on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph asked the Pinarayi Vijayan government to ensure responsibilities are fixed.

Meanwhile, the protesters targeted the State Public Works Department Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who is also Vijayan's son-in-law. He always took credit for the massive road development that has taken place since he became the Minister in 2021. Vijayan was also criticised by various stakeholders.

However, Minister Riyas pointed out that the Congress-led UDF has always been against this project, as during their tenure, they were unable to do anything.

“After the incident happened, Congress saw it as a good opportunity to criticise us. But they should realise that this is a challenge against the people. We will go forward resolving all the issues,” said Riyas.

The Centre has also appointed veteran former IIT Delhi Professor K.R. Rao, an expert in roads and construction, to conduct an in-depth study of the incident.

Congress Lok Sabha member Shafi Parambil welcomed the appointment, saying, “This decision was expected. There has to be a detailed examination of the projects. In the Parliament, we have brought this up on a few occasions. We are hoping that things will now go forward smoothly.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor