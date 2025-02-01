Kerala: Centre will ensure financial assistance for research in sensor manufacturing, says official

Kochi, Feb 1 Sunita Verma, Coordinator (R&D) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT Department, said on Saturday that lack of funding will not hinder research in key areas such as sensors, semiconductors and actuators.

“The Union government will ensure financial assistance for research in the manufacture of sensors and semiconductors, which has been the focus in the manufacturing of electronic components during the last five years,” said Verma while speaking after inaugurating a workshop on the concluding day of the International Workshop on Sensors and Actuators at Infopark here.

She pointed out that a host of research projects in the field are already getting financial assistance from the Centre.

“Not only should we develop sensors, we must also develop electronic devices that use them so as to take the mission a step further. Sensors can make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of the common man, and not just in electronics,” she said.

Verma added that people can effectively utilise the potential of sensor technology in areas such as agriculture, air pollution and soil testing.

The workshop was organised by the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Thrissur, Department of Chemistry of the University of Calicut and Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) in association with the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Intelligent IoT Sensors and India Innovation Centre for Graphene.

Experts from various scientific disciplines related to the domains of sensors and actuators made presentations.

A panel discussion was also held on the ‘Future of Sensors and Actuators’.

An exhibition of products and technologies was also put up as part of the event.

