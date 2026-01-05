Kerala CEO dismisses report on excessive BLO workload, calls it ‘misleading’

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kerala on Monday dismissed a news report published in a section of media on Sunday that alleged excessive workload on a young female Booth Level Officer (BLO), terming it “misleading” and an “exaggeration” of facts related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The clarification comes in the wake of a viral news segment which claimed that a female BLO was under severe mental and physical strain due to “impossible targets” allegedly imposed by the Election Commission.

Responding to the claims, the CEO said that the SIR process in Kerala is nearing completion and that the remaining task assigned to BLOs is limited to the distribution of hearing notices.

“The SIR in Kerala is almost complete, and the remaining task of the BLO is the distribution of hearing notices,” the CEO said in a post on X on Monday.

Elaborating on the workload, the CEO added, “On average, this involves only a handful of individuals per booth. Furthermore, the rationalisation of polling booths in Kerala has been completed, resulting in the creation of 5,003 additional booths. New BLOs have been appointed, and the number of voters per booth has been capped at under 1,200. These measures were specifically designed to reduce the workload of the BLOs.”

The CEO further stated that BLOs engaged in the SIR process have been fully exempted from other official duties.

In addition, the Election Commission has provided relaxations in the SIR timeline to enable officers to carry out their responsibilities more comfortably.

“To alleviate stress, programmes like ‘Joyathon’ were held and social media initiatives like ‘BLO of the Day’ were launched to appreciate and encourage outstanding performers,” the CEO said.

The CEO’s office also cautioned against the spread of misinformation, noting that district collectors have been directed to closely monitor reports that could obstruct public servants from performing their duties or cause unnecessary panic among electoral staff.

This is not the first instance in which the SIR process in Kerala has come under scrutiny over workload concerns.

In late 2025, the tragic death of a BLO in Kannur and a distress message from an officer in Kottayam had prompted direct intervention by the Election Commission. At that time, CEO Rathan Kelkar and the respective district collectors held video conferences with officers to address grievances and extend additional logistical support. The SIR process is currently in its final phase in Kerala, with over 97 per cent of enumeration forms already distributed.

The Election Commission has reiterated that any officer facing genuine difficulties may approach their Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for immediate assistance or request temporary relief from duty on health or personal grounds.

