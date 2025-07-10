Kerala: Class 10 Student from Arattupuzha Found Hanging In Alappuzha School Hostel

A 15-year-old girl student of a Navodaya school in Chennithala was found hanging in the school hostel on Thursday morning. According to Mannar police, the body of the Class 10 student from Arattupuzha was discovered in the early hours, hanging in the corridor leading to the hostel bathroom. Mannar police arrived at the spot for further investigation.

Also Read: Suicide Prevention: Warning Signs and Awareness Tips Amid Rising Cases in India Linked to Work Pressure and Stress

The cause of death is not clear. The deceased who has been identified as Neha is daughter of Shiju of Aarattupuzha Mangalam Thaivelikkakath and Anila. A teacher told Manorama Online that Neha had been actively participating in the basketball training sessions at school on Wednesday evening. Her classmates also said she seemed happy after her dance performance at school last evening.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.