Kerala Clay Welfare Corporation chairman held for bribery charges

Thrissur, Oct 1 The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested K.N. Kuttamani, chairman of the state-run Clay Pottery Manufacturing, Marketing and Welfare Development Corporation, on charges of accepting a bribe in connection with a government tender for supplying flower pots.

According to officials, Kuttamani was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 from pot makers in Chittissery as part of a demand for bribes linked to the supply of flower pots.

The Vigilance team intercepted him at a coffee house in North Stand, Thrissur, while the money was being handed over.

The tender, handled through the Agriculture Office at Valanchery, had been awarded at a rate of Rs 95 per pot.

However, despite initial discussions, the corporation allegedly failed to move forward with supply procedures.

When enquiries were made at the Agriculture Office, it was revealed that fewer than 100 pots had been delivered by another group, raising doubts about the process.

Amid these irregularities, the Chittissery-based potters were suddenly given an order to supply pots.

Kuttamani allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 per pot in return for ensuring further orders.

Initially, he is said to have asked for Rs 25,000 as an upfront payment, later reducing the demand to Rs 10,000.

It was while accepting this sum from the local potters that Vigilance officers swooped in and arrested him.

The potters had earlier approached Vigilance with a formal complaint after Kuttamani’s repeated demands.

“He asked Rs 3 for each pot as was done by other suppliers,” said the complainant.

The case highlights alleged corruption in a government-backed welfare corporation tasked with promoting the traditional pottery sector.

The Vigilance Bureau has launched further investigations into the role of others connected with the deal.

Kuttamani, who also holds the position of state committee member in CITU (the trade union wing of the CPI-M), has been remanded in custody.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor