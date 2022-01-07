Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to leave for US for medical treatment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the US on January 15 for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. The state government on Thursday issued an order sanctioning the US visit of Vijayan, his wife Kamala and Vijayan’s personal assistant V M Suneesh from January 15 to 29.

All expenses in connection with the medical check-up will be borne by the state government, said the order. In 2018 too, Vijayan had been treated at the Mayo Clinic. Last time when Pinarayi left for the US in September 2018, no minister was given the charge. The CM used to handle e-files from there. Then industries minister E P Jayarajan was authorised to chair cabinet meetings and coordinate flood relief activities. The Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit American academic medical center focused on integrated health care, education and research.

