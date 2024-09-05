Kerala CM suspends IPS officer Sujith Das for indiscipline

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 5 Five days after CPI(M) backed Independent legislator P.V. Anvar went hammer and tong against former Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday night gave nod for the IPS officer's suspension on grounds of indiscipline.

A note issued by CM Vijayan's office said that following allegations against Sujith Das, a preliminary probe was conducted by IG Ajitha Begum which found serious lapses on the part of the officer following which the Chief Minister decided to suspend him from service.

Last Saturday, Anvar leaked a recorded telephonic conversation between him and Das in which the officer could be heard saying that ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar took Rs 2 crore as bribe from a person, adding that Kumar was using the SPs of Thrissur and Palakkad for monetary benefits.

State police chief Sheikh Darwesh Sahib had directed Das to go on leave for three days after the conversation was leaked. During the period, a new officer was appointed in place of Das.

Incidentally, Anvar had also accused Kumar of engaging in shady deals, including tapping the phones of politicians and gold smuggling, calling him a "notorious criminal” who “modelled” himself as fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

Anvar had met CM Vijayan on Tuesday.

Later, after meeting CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan, he had said that things will happen which might take a little time.

Reacting to Das' suspension, Anvar took to social media and said that the "first wicket has fallen".

He also posted a picture of three cricket stumps, triggering speculation that two more wickets might fall.

Meanwhile, both Congress and BJP are up in arms demanding CM Vijayan's resignation for supporting officials like Kumar and Das, and for giving a free hand to his political secretary P. Sasi, who handles all matters related to police.

