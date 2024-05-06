Kerala CM Vijayan, family leave for private trip to UAE

Kochi, May 6 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his wife left for the UAE on a private visit in the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, as the trip is a private one, hence there was no official announcement of it.

CM Vijayan is accompanied by his wife Kamala, daughter Veena and her husband and State Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

CM Vijayan’s son is based out of UAE and works in a multinational bank.

The visit comes at a time when the Vigilance Court is to give its verdict on a case seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations of corruption leveled by Congress Legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Incidentally this visit also comes at a time when the Enforcement Directorate, in a case registered against Veena’s IT company, is getting ready to question her.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor