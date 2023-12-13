Kerala: CMFRI bats for millet-fish combo

Kochi, Dec 13 The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to facilitate market value chain for millets within Kerala and popularise fusion flavours of millet-fish combo as a balanced diet.

A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI said the combination of millets and fish is highly prospective as a wholesome and nutritional diet, enriching the diverse Kerala cuisine.

“Creating awareness on tasty recipes and fusion flavors is a crucial step to popularise these dishes,” said Gopalakrishnan.

He said that to promote it, they are organising millet-fish festival from December 28-30 to bring together millet farmers, farmer producer companies, agri-startups, fish processors, traders, fish lovers and consumers under one umbrella.

“The event is to increase connections between farmers and markets to promoting a healthy culinary combination by encouraging start-up initiatives besides have a Lakshadweep farmers’ stall showcasing indigenous farm produce and food products from the islands,” added Gopalakrishnan.

He said that the event will also see a buyer-seller meet which is expected to offer a platform for traders and consumers to engage directly with primary producers of top-quality food and agricultural products.

He said that the ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research in Kozhikode will provide authentic ingredients to elevate the taste of millet-fish combo dishes during the event.

