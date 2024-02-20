Kerala college standoff: Talks fail, students stay put on roof and threaten to jump off

Kochi, Feb 20 A group of students at the Thodupuzha Cooperative Law College in Kerala's Idukki district were staying put on the roof of the building since Tuesday afternoon and threatening to jump off if their demands are not met.

Trouble has been brewing in the college ever since the first semester results came out, sparking joint protests by various student organisations in the college who allege that the management was generous in giving internal marks to one student, bypassing the norms.

Soon some students, including girls, assembled on the roof of the building, threatening to jump off if their demands, including for the removal of the Principal, are not met.

The college had earlier suspended seven students who took part in the earlier protests on the same issue.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, police also arrived and after a few rounds of conciliation talks, the suspension of the seven students was agreed to be revoked and a few of their other demands was also agreed to.

But the students were not satisfied with the outcome as their demand to suspend the Principal was rejected by the management of the college, and decided that to continue with their protest.

