Kerala completes digital resurvey of over 8 lakh hectares of land: State Revenue Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 Kerala's ambitious digital resurvey initiative 'Ente Bhoomi' has achieved a major milestone, measuring over 8 lakh hectares of land across 58.65 lakh land parcels, state Revenue Minister K. Rajan said on Saturday.

Calling it a "remarkable achievement", the minister said the progress was the result of the collective efforts of revenue and survey staff.

"Of the 529 villages where field surveys were launched, work has already been completed in 334. Surveys in the remaining 195 villages are progressing swiftly," said Rajan.

Kerala has a total land area of about 35 lakh hectares, excluding around 7 lakh hectares of forest land.

The survey has so far covered nearly one-fourth of the remaining 28 lakh hectares.

"Although resurvey efforts began in 1966 only 911 villages had been fully resurveyed," added Rajan.

The present government decided to accelerate the process using modern technology and public participation.

Although Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally inaugurated the programme on November 1, 2022, the availability of advanced equipment was ensured only by August 2023.

The project employs CORS technology, along with RTK, rover units, ETS, drones and LiDAR, enabling faster and more accurate digital mapping.

The government has already issued Section 9(2) notifications for the first phase covering 200 villages.

In the second phase of 239 villages, 119 have reached this stage, while in the third phase, which began on February 14 this year, 11 villages have completed the process.

Rajan credited the rapid progress to strong public cooperation, the dedication of staff, the support of local self-government institutions, people's representatives, and the active involvement of Survey Vigilance Committee members.

Once completed, the digital survey is expected to eliminate boundary disputes and foster better neighbourly relations, the minister said.

Extending his gratitude to all people supporting the project, Rajan also conveyed his Onam greetings, envisioning a "beautiful Kerala with accurate land records for every plot and accessible digital services for all".

