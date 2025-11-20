Kerala: Cong demands EC probe into deletion of Vaishna Suresh’s name from voters’ list

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Thursday, alleged that the CPI(M) orchestrated a “criminal conspiracy” to delete the name of 24-year-old Congress candidate Vaishna Suresh from the voters’ list in the Muttada ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

“Two senior CPI(M) leaders in Thiruvananthapuram were directly involved in the conspiracy. Certain officials in the Corporation, who are aligned with the CPI(M), also participated in this criminal act. The Election Commission must conduct a comprehensive investigation and appoint a special team for the probe, failing which the UDF will resort to legal action,” said Satheesan.

The order issued by the State Election Commission restoring Vaishna’s vote also highlights serious lapses at the official level, Satheesan pointed out. Acting on a complaint lodged by a CPI(M) local leader, the Electoral Registration Officer of the Corporation took a unilateral decision.

“This official actively facilitated the CPI(M)’s criminal conspiracy. The Election Commission itself has found that there was no justification for the removal of Vaishna’s name from the electoral roll,” added Satheesan.

“During the hearing, the officer did not consider any of the documents submitted by Vaishna. Her vote was removed solely based on the statement of a local CPI(M) leader, in her absence. Such officials who dance to the tune of the CPI(M) do not deserve to remain in office even for a moment. Those involved must be suspended and criminal cases should be registered against them,” said Satheesan.

Officials serving as agents of the CPI(M) must remember that the CPI(M) will not remain in power forever, and the day will come when they will be held accountable, Satheesan warned.

Incidentally, after her appeal was dismissed by the officials, she approached the Kerala High Court, which criticised the way her petition was handled by the authorities and warned that if they do not do the needful, the court will use its special powers.

Following this, district authorities reinstated her name in the voters' list on Wednesday, and she filed her nomination papers on Thursday.

