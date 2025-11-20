Kerala: Congress, BJP sharpen attack after arrest of former CPI-M MLA in Sabarimala gold case

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 20 The arrest of senior CPI(M) leader and former legislator A. Padmakumar in the Sabarimala gold heist case has triggered a political storm in Kerala, with the Congress and BJP sharpening their attacks on the ruling CPI(M), alleging deeper involvement of top leaders and even ministers in the scandal.

Padmakumar was the president of the Travancore Devasom Board in 2019 when the alleged scam took place in Sabarimala.

The arrest, the second high-profile detention after former TDB president N. Vasu, has intensified calls for an expanded probe and heightened pressure on the government.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the arrest has “shocked Kerala,” describing it as a breakthrough that confirms that those close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were directly involved.

“This scam has seen a string of arrests of people close to CM Vijayan — first N. Vasu, now Padmakumar. We are certain that former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has a key role. He and prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti are thick pals,” he alleged.

Satheesan recalled that when Vasu was arrested, Kadakampally quickly defended him as a “good official.”

“He said so because he feared Vasu might spill the beans. The CPI(M) leadership knows what happened in Sabarimala. Now, more leaders will march to jail. If the High Court hadn’t monitored the probe, the entire case would have been washed clean,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “None of this would happen without CM Vijayan’s knowledge. Minister V.N. Vasavan cannot continue in office — he should resign. If the state government cannot protect temples from corruption, hand them over to Prime Minister Modi’s government.”

However, CPI(M) leaders defended their position, insisting that the investigation must take its legal course.

Party state secretary M.V. Govindan said, “Just because someone is arrested, it means nothing. The party will not shield anyone, but let procedures take their course.”

Former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran firmly denied any role.

“In the gold-plating case, neither the first Vijayan government nor the present Vijayan government has any involvement. The Devaswom Minister sees no files — all decisions are made by the TDB. Our role is limited to pilgrimage management,” he said.

