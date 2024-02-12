Kerala Congress-Mani announces sitting Kottayam MP Chazhikadan to re-contest
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 Kerala Congress-Mani's sitting Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the same seat, the party announced on Monday.
The announcement was made at Kottayam by KC-M Chairman Jose K.Mani.
"Thomas Chazhikadan has been unanimously chosen to contest again from Kottayam," he said.
Chazhikadan, 71, is a chartered accountant by profession and was thrust into politics, when his brother Babu Chazhikadan, a candidate in the 1991 Assembly polls died after being struck by a lightning during his campaign.
It was after the tragedy, that Chazhikadan was brought into politics and he won all elections till 2011, when he lost to CPI-M candidate Suresh Kurup and was defeated again in the 2016 polls.
But in 2019 when the KC-M was the third biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF, Chazhikadan was chosen to contest the Kottayam seat and he won. defeating the present state Ports and Cooperation V.N.Vasavan Minister with a margin of over one lakh votes.
Incidentally after the KC-M's iconic founder K.M.Mani passed away in 2019, the party's relations with the Congress got strained and soon after that Jose K.Mani faction joined the ruling LDF, led by the CPI-M.
Hence Thomas, who contested at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls for the Congress-led UDF, will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as part of the LDF.
