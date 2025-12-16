Kerala Congress(M) rules out leaving Left Front for Cong-led UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 The Kerala Congress(M) leadership has firmly rejected speculation over a possible return to the United Democratic Front (UDF), asserting that there is no circumstance under which the party would quit the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Party chairman Jose K. Mani has conveyed this position to senior leaders, making it clear that ongoing discussions about a shift in alliance are baseless.

According to sources, Jose K. Mani reminded party leaders that Kerala Congress (M) had earlier been “humiliated and forced out” by the UDF, underlining that there was no question of revisiting that political arrangement.

He also indicated that the party cadre would be briefed to dispel any confusion arising from renewed political speculation.

Kerala Congress(M) General Secretary Stephen George also ruled out any shift in their political thinking in the backdrop of the local body polls, in which the Congress-led UDF won a handsome victory.

“When speculations are being made, none should forget the way our party was treated ahead of the 2020 local body polls by the Congress-led UDF. There is no change in the decision that was made then, and it stands, but people can run their imagination wild,” said George.

Incidentally, soon after the death of the founder of the Kerala Congress(M), veteran K.M. Mani, father of Jose, the relations were strained with the Congress-led UDF, in which they were the third biggest ally.

Ahead of the 2020 local body polls, Jose and his party split up with the UDF and, since then, have been standing with the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

The present set of talks of a possible return to the Congress fold stemmed from the poor show put up by their candidates in their strongholds in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

It was State Congress president and veteran MLA Sunny Joseph who dropped hints that Jose and his party, if they desire, can return.

Even while Jose and George strongly defend baseless speculations, the rank and file, however, are unhappy under the CPI(M), and the coming days will be decisive for Jose and the Congress.

