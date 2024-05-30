Kerala cop axed for writing letter on Facebook to CM Vijayan against police force

Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 Umesh Vallikunnu, a Constable with Kerala Police was suspended from service on Thursday for an open letter he wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealing certain undesirable happenings in the police force.

His letter was posted on his Facebook account wherein he explained in detail how a section of corrupt officers were thriving in the police force despite their criminal exploits.

“I am not sure if you (CM Vijayan) will be able to read this letter. But one thing I know, work has begun to terminate me for the issues I have raised about criminalisation of the police force, in the past.

“I do not know if you are aware of the background of those who are hand in glove with the criminals. I do not know if you are aware of the increasing suicides of those in uniform and about the trials and tribulations of their families,” reads his open letter to CM Vijayan.

Vallikunnu addressed the letter to CM Vijayan as he also holds the portfolio of the Home Minister.

Ever since Vallikunnu returned from leave, he has been posted out of his hometown Kozhikode to Pathanamthitta and he is yet to get his salary for the last six months.

“I joined Aranmula Police Station on April 5, after my leave ended. I had submitted all my papers at the time of joining, but those papers have not been moved and hence I am yet to get my salary,” writes Vallikunnu.

He ends his latest Facebook post by saying he wrote this for the sake of those policemen who committed suicide but were not even able to write a note about their travails.

Incidentally, soon after his post on social media, his suspension letter came on Thursday.

It is not clear whether the CM’s Office has seen the letter posted on Facebook or not.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor