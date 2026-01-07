Kerala: Cop suspended over molestation charge during passport verification

Kochi, Jan 7 A Kerala police officer was on Wednesday suspended from service following a complaint by a young woman alleging molestation during a passport verification process, with authorities indicating that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and could soon lead to the officer's arrest.

The accused, Civil Police Officer (CPO) Vijesh, attached to the Palluruthy Police Station in Ernakulam district, has been suspended pending inquiry after the Kochi City Harbour Police registered a case against him.

Senior police officials said strict action would follow, stressing that the alleged conduct has brought disrepute to the police force and would not be tolerated under any circumstances whatsoever.

According to the complaint, the woman had applied for a passport and was contacted by Vijesh as part of the routine police verification process carried out by the local police.

She alleged that the officer later asked her to come in person for verification-related procedures, citing official requirements.

As per her statement, Vijesh directed her to a walkway within the Harbour Police Station limits for the purpose of completing the verification.

The woman has alleged that the officer molested her as soon as she arrived at the location, abusing his position and authority.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Vijesh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to outraging the modesty of a woman.

Police officials confirmed that departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the officer alongside the criminal case registered by the Harbour Police.

The incident has triggered widespread criticism, as it involves the alleged misuse of official authority during a citizen-facing service such as passport verification, which requires public trust.

Police authorities acknowledged that the case has caused embarrassment to the department and said corrective action would be swift, firm and uncompromising.

It has also emerged that similar complaints had been raised earlier against the same officer, a factor that is likely to weigh heavily during the ongoing investigation and departmental inquiry.

The case once again brings into focus concerns over the conduct of police personnel and the need for stronger safeguards, particularly in interactions involving women applicants.

Authorities said they were committed to ensuring justice to the complainant and restoring public confidence by acting decisively against any wrongdoing within the police force.

