Kerala Court Declares Death Sentence for 15 PFI-Affiliated Men in BJP Leader Ranjith Sreenivasan's Murder case

In a landmark ruling in Kerala, the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court has imposed the death penalty on all those found guilty in the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivas in Alappuzha. The court has also imposed fines and rigorous imprisonment on all 15 SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) - PFI (Popular Front of India) workers as part of the sentencing. On January 20, the court determined that the first 12 accused were directly involved in the murder, while accused 13 to 15 assisted them. Additionally, the prosecution successfully established murder charges against the first eight accused, while the others were found guilty of criminal conspiracy.

The convicted individuals are Naizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Muhammed Aslam, Salam Ponnad, Abdul Kalam, Safarudheen, Munshad, Jaseeb Raja, Navas, Shemeer, Naseer, Zakeer Hussain, Shaji Poovathungal, and Shamnas Ashraf. Ranjith, a BJP state committee member and OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally murdered on December 19, 2021. A group of armed men forcibly entered his home and brutally killed him in front of his wife, mother, and younger daughter.

