Kerala court orders return of actor Dileep's passport

Kochi, Dec 18 A Kerala court on Thursday ordered the return of actor Dileep’s passport, days after he was acquitted in the high-profile 2017 actress assault case.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court accepted Dileep’s plea seeking the release of his passport, which had been in judicial custody as part of bail conditions imposed during the trial.

Dileep’s counsel submitted that the actor needs to travel abroad in connection with the promotion of a new film and argued that there was no legal basis to continue retaining the passport after his acquittal.

The court noted that Dileep had submitted his passport earlier as a condition for bail following his arrest in the case, and though he had been granted permission on multiple occasions to travel abroad with relaxations in bail conditions, the passport had later reverted to the court’s custody.

On the day of the verdict itself, the defence had sought the immediate return of the passport.

However, the prosecution had opposed the request, citing the possibility of filing an appeal against the acquittal and arguing that the passport should not be released at this stage.

Reconsidering the matter on Thursday, the court held that since Dileep had been acquitted, the bail bonds stood discharged, and there was therefore no impediment to returning his passport.

Meanwhile, the case took another turn with the survivor approaching the police, alleging a sustained cyber attack following the verdict.

She has lodged a formal complaint against abusive and defamatory content circulated on social media platforms in the aftermath of the trial court’s decision.

The complaint specifically names Martin, the second accused in the case, who was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, accusing him of posting an objectionable video targeting her.

In the video, Martin allegedly claims that the case was fabricated and that a conspiracy was hatched against Dileep, naming the survivor and others.

The survivor has submitted 16 links along with her complaint, identifying social media accounts that allegedly shared or amplified the defamatory video and other abusive content.

Acting on the complaint, the Ernakulam police have registered a case, invoking non-bailable sections of law.

The survivor had earlier met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in person, informing him of what she described as an intense and coordinated cyber campaign by Dileep’s supporters following the verdict.

Sources said the Chief Minister has directed the police to take strong and swift action on the complaint.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify all those involved in circulating the offensive content.

