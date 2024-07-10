Kerala CPI expresses displeasure over matters in ruling Left

Thiruvananthapuram, July 10 The state unit of CPI, the second biggest ally in the ruling CPI-M-led Left, while deliberating the recent Lok Sabha polls, has condemned the functioning of the Left Convener and top CPI-M leader E. P. Jayarajan.

Incidentally, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led campaign at the 20 Lok Sabha seats saw their performance turning a cropper by being able to win just one seat and in the bargain, CPI continues to draw a blank for the second successive general elections.

CPI contests in four seats and they last won a Lok Sabha seat in the state in 2014.

CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswan was the first top leader who minced no words about the debacle and said the CPI-M and the way they run the affairs have to be fine-tuned.

Jayarajan and the way he has been conducting himself, especially disclosing the information that BJP veteran Prakash Javadekhar had come to meet him in the state capital city, came under fire.

CPI concluded that Jayarajan has to be moved out. Vijayan also came under fire for the way he conducts himself in public.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur unit of the CPI suspected that there was some foul play in the victory of the lone BJP candidate, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, and their top leader V. S. Sunil Kumar finishing in second place.

The leadership meeting of CPI will end on Wednesday and they are going to express their displeasure about things at the next Left Democratic Front meeting.

