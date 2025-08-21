Kerala CPI legislator Vazhoor Soman passes away after collapsing post party meeting

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 Veteran trade union leader and first-time legislator of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Vazhoor Soman, passed away here on Thursday after collapsing soon after taking part in an official meeting. He was 74.

Vazhoor Soman, who represented the Peerumade Assembly constituency in Idukki district, was attending a meeting alongside State Revenue Minister K. Rajan when the incident occurred.

“We had just finished the meeting and had lunch together. As we were walking out, he suddenly collapsed. Realising the seriousness of the situation, we immediately rushed him to the nearest hospital in my car. Sadly, despite the doctors’ best efforts, we lost him,” K. Rajan said, recalling the moments before Vazhoor Soman’s death.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among the first to arrive at the hospital upon hearing the news of Vazhoor Soman's demise, followed by several ministers and legislators who paid their respects to the departed soul.

Though originally from Vazhoor in Kottayam district, Soman was based in Idukki, where he dedicated his political and trade union career to the welfare of plantation workers.

Idukki, known for its tea, cardamom and rubber estates, has long been a CPI stronghold, and Vazhoor Soman was widely regarded as one of its most approachable leaders.

He also served as vice-president of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the CPI’s labour wing.

Popular for his soft-spoken nature and simple lifestyle, Vazhoor Soman was often seen travelling in his trademark jeep, driving himself across the hilly terrain of Idukki to meet workers and constituents.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Soman won Peerumade by a narrow margin of 1,835 votes, defeating Congress candidate Syriac Thomas.

His victory was credited largely to his grassroots connect with plantation workers.

According to Rajan, Soman’s body will be kept at the state CPI headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram for party workers to pay homage, before being taken to his hometown Vandiperiyar later in the night.

