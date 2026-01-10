Kerala: CPI-M blames media for twisting anti-communal stand as religious attack

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 CPI-M Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan on Saturday accused the media of misrepresenting the party’s stand against communalism in the wake of the controversy triggered by senior leader A.K. Balan’s remarks on the Marad riots.

Govindan said criticism of communal forces was being deliberately portrayed as criticism against religion.

He alleged that attacks on the RSS were being projected as attacks on Hinduism, while criticism of Jamaat-e-Islami was being portrayed as being directed against Muslims.

Communal forces, he warned, pose a serious threat to democracy and must be confronted without distortion or fear.

The controversy erupted following remarks by former minister and veteran CPI(M) leader A.K. Balan, who on Saturday said he would not apologise to Jamaat-e-Islami for his reference to the Marad riots.

Balan dismissed as baseless the legal notice sent to him by Jamaat-e-Islami seeking Rs 1 crore in damages and said he was prepared to face jail.

He clarified that his remarks were intended to underline that communal harmony would be preserved only when governments resist the influence of sectarian forces.

State Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh came out strongly in support of Balan, stating that communal riots in Kerala had occurred during UDF rule, while Left governments had prevented communal forces from gaining ground.

The issue also drew a sharp response from AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami had aligned with the CPI(M) during the time of the Marad riots.

He further claimed that statements being made by the Chief Minister echoed positions that even the Sangh Parivar hesitated to voice openly.

With leaders across parties trading sharp accusations, the controversy has intensified political tensions ahead of upcoming electoral battles in the State.

Govindan also responded to questions on the Sabarimala gold theft case, stating that the arrest of the tantri was purely an action taken by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“Is there a rule that the tantri should not be arrested?” he asked, adding that decisions on arrests rest solely with the SIT and not with the political leadership.

