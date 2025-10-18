Kerala: CPI-M councillor arrested for snatching gold chain from elderly woman

Kannur Oct 18 A sitting councillor of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a 77-year-old woman at Koothuparamba in Kannur on Saturday.

The accused, P. P. Rajesh, who serves as the councillor of the fourth ward of the Koothuparamba municipality, was taken into custody on Saturday after a two-day police investigation.

According to the police, Rajesh has confessed to the crime.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the victim, Janaki, was alone at home.

The front door of the house had been left open.

While she was working in the kitchen, an unidentified man wearing a helmet suddenly entered, snatched the one-sovereign gold chain from her neck and fled.

Neighbours rushed to the house on hearing her cries, but the thief had already escaped.

Initially, no one recognised the suspect, who had concealed his identity with a helmet.

Investigators relied on CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops to trace the vehicle used in the crime.

The crucial footage led them to Rajesh, a sitting councillor, stunning both the local community and political circles.

Koothuparamba Police said the stolen gold chain was recovered from the accused.

Janaki and her family members reached the police station and identified her chain, and it was given back to her.

The case has triggered sharp reactions locally, with residents expressing disbelief that an elected representative was involved in such an offence.

The incident also comes at a politically sensitive time in Kannur district, considered a key bastion of the CPI-M.

Rajesh is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before the court shortly.

Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused was involved in any other similar incidents.

The arrest has sparked a political row, with opposition parties demanding stern action against the councillor and accountability from the ruling party.

