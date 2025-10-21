Kerala CPI-M woman leader fined for taking photos inside courtroom

Kannur, Oct 21 A top Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader landed in trouble on Tuesday after she was found taking photographs inside a courtroom during the trial of the 2016 murder case of party activist C.V. Dhanaraj.

The incident took place at the Thaliparamba District Sessions Court in Kannur, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists, allegedly accused in the case, were present for the hearing.

During the proceedings, K.P. Jyothi, former Vice-Chairperson of the Payyannur Municipality and a prominent CPI-M functionary, allegedly took photographs of the accused using her mobile phone.

Noticing this, the presiding judge immediately directed the police personnel present in court to take her into custody.

Court proceedings prohibit the use of mobile phones and photography inside the courtroom without permission.

Police officers acted on the court's instruction and detained Jyothi.

The judge then demanded a written apology from her for violating court protocol.

Initially, Jyothi reportedly resisted complying with the directive, but after the court adopted a stern tone, she agreed to apologise.

The court subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on her and ordered her to remain standing inside the courtroom until the close of office hours as part of the disciplinary action.

After 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jyothi was released upon submitting a written apology and paying the fine.

The incident created a stir in the court premises and drew attention from both political circles and the people, given Jyothi's stature within the local CPI-M leadership.

The Dhanaraj murder case, which dates back to 2016, involves the killing of a CPI-M worker allegedly by BJP–RSS activists in the politically volatile Payyannur region.

The Kannur district has long been known as a hotbed of intense political rivalry between activists of the CPI-M and those affiliated with the BJP–RSS.

The region has witnessed recurring bouts of political violence over the years, making it one of Kerala's most politically sensitive areas, where ideological clashes have often spilled over into the streets despite repeated calls for peace from both sides.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor