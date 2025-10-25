Kerala: CPI wants PM-SHRI to be cancelled; govt in damage control mode

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 25 The CPI continues to demand that the Kerala government cancel its agreement to implement the PM-SHRI scheme, even after a high-level meeting between CPI General Secretary D. Raja and CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby at AKG Bhavan in Delhi took place on Saturday.

“Our position is clear, the PM-SHRI pact should be cancelled,” Raja said, adding that the matter was discussed in detail and that the CPI expects CPI-M to reconsider its stance.

Baby said the state leadership of both parties will sort out the matter.

Back in Kerala State, Education Minister V. Sivankutty personally met CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam at the MN Memorial to discuss the issue.

State Food Minister and top CPI leader G.R. Anil was also present.

After the meeting, Sivankutty confirmed that certain matters related to PM-SHRI were discussed but declined to reveal details, stating, “I am not responding now, all problems will be resolved.”

Reports indicate the Minister informed the CPI that the government’s decision was aimed at securing central funding. Later, LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan said the LDF would review both the signed agreement and the issues raised by the CPI.

He added that the National Education Policy (NEP) implications of PM-SHRI would also be examined, and all parties’ views considered before a final decision.

The CPI has raised objections over consultation lapses and coalition protocol, while the CPI-M has defended the state government’s decision.

Party leaders assigned Sivankutty to engage in reconciliation talks ahead of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s return from abroad tomorrow.

Ramakrishnan expressed confidence that the discussions would help resolve the controversy.

The ongoing debate highlights internal strains within the Left Front as the government balances Central directives with alliance sensitivities ahead of crucial educational reforms.

Meanwhile, it has been reliably learned that even some of the CPI-M Ministers were unaware of the Vijayan government going forward with the PM-SHRI programme and a top State Education official was going to sign it and only after the news surfaced on Thursday that it was inked, did many in the Vijayan cabinet know about it.

