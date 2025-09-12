Kerala CPI(M) demotes panchayat president for lighting lamp before 'Bharatamma' image

Kozhikode, Sep 12 The Kerala unit of the CPI(M) has taken disciplinary action against K.T. Prameela, President of Thalakkulathur Panchayat, demoting her to branch-level membership for lighting a ceremonial lamp before the 'Bharatamma' idol and participating in an RSS programme.

Prameela, who also served as an area committee member, attended the event organised for handing over a newly constructed house to a poor family under the coordination of Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi.

The party cited her participation in the religious ceremony and involvement in the RSS-led programme as violations of CPI(M) discipline, underscoring its strict stance on members' political and ideological alignment.

The incident comes amid a series of recent controversies in Kerala involving public figures and religious symbolism.

Earlier, state ministers P. Prasad and V. Sivankutty faced criticism for actions perceived as protocol breaches.

Agriculture Minister Prasad was absent from a state-level inauguration at the official residence of Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, while Sivankutty walked out of a meeting, breaking standard protocols for the Governor's presence.

In a separate controversy, a 'Bharatamma' (Bharat Mata) picture was placed at a private programme within the Kerala University office complex, where Governor Arlekar was the chief guest.

Although the university registrar had informed the Governor that the programme was cancelled, Governor Arlekar proceeded to inaugurate the event, leading to the registrar's suspension.

CPI(M) insiders say disciplinary actions like the demotion of Prameela are meant to reinforce party discipline and signal that ideological deviations, however minor, will not be tolerated.

Critics, however, argue that such measures risk alienating grassroots leaders and stifling social engagement initiatives.

Prameela's participation in the house key-handover ceremony, which aimed to benefit a poor family, has sparked both sympathy and criticism, highlighting the delicate balance between political allegiance, social service, and ideological conformity in Kerala's complex political landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor