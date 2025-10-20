Kerala CPI’s opposition to PM SHRI a political drama: BJP

Kozhikode, Oct 20 Former Kerala BJP state president K. Surendran has termed the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) opposition to the PM SHRI scheme as “mere political theatrics".

The CPI is the second biggest ally in the ruling Left government in Kerala.

Surendran mocked CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, alleging that he initially raises objections to every major issue but later falls in line with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M leadership.

“When CM Pinarayi Vijayan gives a signal from the AKG Centre, all opposition disappears,” Surendran said.

He claimed that the CPI has lost its relevance in Kerala politics and contrasted the present leadership with the party’s stronger years under Veliyam Bhargavan and others.

The row emerged after the Kerala General Education Department decided to sign on to the PM SHRI scheme, which aims to upgrade existing government schools into model schools with central assistance.

Around Rs 1,500 crore is expected to come through this scheme from the Centre.

The CPI objected, citing concerns over possible erosion of state control in education.

Following the objections, the state Cabinet had earlier deferred the decision to implement the scheme, but according to State Education Minister V. Sivankutty, the decision has been made to go forward with the PM SHRI programme.

Surendran alleged that the CPI is staging a “scripted protest” and will eventually support the government’s decision.

The PM SHRI scheme, launched by the Centre in 2022, seeks to develop over 14,500 schools nationwide as ‘model schools’.

In Kerala, around 250 schools are eligible to be included under the initiative.

Surendran’s remarks come amid renewed friction between the CPI and CPI-M over policy issues, but the rift is unlikely to affect the ruling front’s stability.

CPI-M legislator and the Left Democratic Front convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan however downplayed the opposition of the CPI and said all things will be resolved but State Congress president Sunny Joseph on Monday alleged that the ties between the CPI-M and the BJP have now been fully exposed, pointing to recent policy decisions in the state.

Speaking on developments related to the implementation of the scheme, Joseph said the move to roll out the programme without discussion within the LDF or even in the state Cabinet signals a clear political alignment.

“The nexus between CPI-M and BJP has come out in the open. Implementing the PM SHRI scheme without proper consultation in the LDF or the Cabinet is part of that larger design,” he said.

