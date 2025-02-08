Kerala CSR fraud sends shockwaves among all three political fronts

Kochi, Feb 8 Time and again Kerala wakes up to financial frauds by fly-by-night operators who offer fancy returns, and the latest one that has gripped the three major political fronts is a Rs 1,000 crore fake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund scam.

As usual, the losers in this scam were the gullible common people.

The scam was run under the guise of an NGO ‘Muvattupuzha Socio-Economic Development Society’ and the mastermind was 26-year-old Anandhu Krishnan.

Anandhu Krishnan through his impressive promotion of how the scheme works, had convinced people that they would benefit by getting scooters, laptops and sewing machines at half the market price.

Now, complaints are coming in thick and fast from across Kerala and as of now over 700 have been registered in various police stations.

Police on Saturday stated that one lakh people had fallen into the trap and deposited their money with Krishnan’s team.

However, apart from the common man, Krishnan has also got political leaders from all the three political fronts in Kerala -- the ruling CPI(M)-led Left, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP -- also in trouble after reports surfaced that they got money from the conman.

With Krishnan in custody, the police team was quick to freeze his bank account and according to Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, when the account was frozen, it had a balance of around Rs 5 crore in it.

The first political personality whose name surfaced in the scam was senior BJP leader A.N. Radhakrishnan but he was quick to state that he had done no wrong and all the money collected had been accounted correctly.

Then came the news of top Congress woman leader Laly Vincent who said she was only a legal adviser to Krishnan and has got no other role.

Sensing trouble and stating that she might become a victim of political vendetta, Laly Vincent approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The court said that till her bail plea is disposed she should not be arrested.

However, eyebrows have been raised about the fancy sum of money which she is understood to have charged as her professional fee.

Meanwhile after perusal of the payments made by Krishnan it has been found that CPI(M) leaders have also received money from Krishnan, making it clear that the conman had the tactical support of leaders of all three political fronts.

The modus operandi of Krishnan was to get the support of high profile politicians including ministers to grace his public campaigns, who were seen distributing these things to the beneficiaries.

In order to get more acceptability, Krishnan also roped in Sai Trust chairman KN Anand Kumar, who is a popular personality in social circles in the state’s capital city where he has a NGO of his own.

Reports now indicate KN Anand Kumar, too, had got funds from Krishnan.

Also in trouble is Opposition legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram against whom a case has been registered after a victim filed a complaint. However, Kanthapuram said that he, too, is a victim of the conman.

With Krishnan now in custody and the police extracting more information, various political parties are holding their breath as the coming days are crucial with the Assembly being in session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor